Woman, baby involved in bus crash in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A woman and a baby were involved in a bus crash in Brockton on Friday.

Police said the woman drove her car into the back of the bus after the bus driver slowed down to make a left turn.

Authorities said everyone on the bus was OK and refused medical attention.

Police said the woman told officials she was speeding because she had a medical emergency.

The baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver was issued a citation.

