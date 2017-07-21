Woman beaten, dragged after purse-snatching outside Miami supermarket

MIAMI (WSVN) – Surveillance cameras captured the terrifying moment when a woman was beaten, dragged and had her purse stolen outside of a Miami supermarket.

The video, taken at around 6:45 p.m., July 12, shows 66-year-old Ethel Villeda outside the Presidente Supermarket on the 2100 block of Northwest 36th Street in Miami.

Villeda said she opened the trunk of her Chevy HHR, loaded the groceries and then went to push her shopping cart to the side, not even noticing the older model Honda Accord that had pulled up beside her.

All of a sudden, Villeda said, her assailant jumped over and held her against her vehicle. “He jumped over here and he held me here,” she said through a translator.

The robber then grabbed for her purse. “[He said] ‘Give me the purse! Give me the purse!’” said Villeda.

But the victim put up a fight, even chasing after the car and trying to reach in through the open passenger side window to take back her purse. Unfortunately, the suspect got away.

Villeda scraped her knee in the scuffle and has a bruise on her left arm.

Police are now searching for a gray, 1990s model four-door Honda Accord. Thursday afternoon, police tweeted out a surveillance still image of a man they want to question in connection with the robbery.

Villeda said she’s lived in South Florida for 41 years and nothing like this had ever happened to her. Now she’s telling everyone to keep an eye out for bad guys because they can strike in seconds.

“Hopefully they will catch that delinquent because he is robbing a lot of people,” said Villeda. “Look at him good and take care of yourself, women and men. It doesn’t matter the age.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

