Woman blows off fingers in Wakefield fireworks accident, police say

WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Authorities in Wakefield say a woman lost “several” fingers Tuesday night in an attempt to set off “powerful” fireworks on the town’s common.

Police Chief Rick Smith says officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a playground on the common for a report of fireworks-related injury.

Officers found a woman, in her 50s, who had blown off her fingers trying to ignite M-100 fireworks.

“This is the second straight year that someone has been seriously hurt while using fireworks illegally,” Chief Smith said. “The town goes to great lengths to put on an organized fireworks display, so there is absolutely no excuse for putting yourself and others in harm’s way by setting fireworks off on your own.”

No other injuries were reported, despite a large gathering of people that were nearby.

The woman’s name was no released.

