Woman called to court after allegedly making several bomb threats

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - New Bedford Police said Heather Perkins, 37, was called to court today after allegedly making several bomb threats.

Police say she had eight warrants for her arrest after she made the bomb threats.

The threats were targeted at multiple colleges including Springfield College, UMass Dartmouth, and Bridgewater State University.

She also caused an evacuation at New Bedford City Hall after they received her bomb threat last Friday. Officials said the threat was cleared and everyone was able to return to work later that day.

This is an ongoing investigation.

7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)