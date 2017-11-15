COLUMBIA, MD (WHDH) — Surveillance video shows a woman crawling through the window of a Maryland McDonald’s drive-thru after closing to get a refill.

The woman can be seen going through the window, getting a drink and then wandering off to get more.

She is caught filling a box with food before passing it to someone outside and taking off.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman seen in the footage.

