Woman caught on camera hiding bottles of liquor in clothes

SHREVEPORT, La. (WHDH) — Police are trying to identify a woman caught on camera at a Louisiana liquor store, stealing several bottles.

The video shows the woman stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, bra and pants. Police said she only paid for one bottle.

The video then showed the woman smiling and laughing as she casually walked out of the store. Police said several other people are involved in the thefts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)