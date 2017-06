ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - Officials in Rochester, New Hampshire condemned a home after being called to investigate a rodent problem.

Police say code enforcement officers found trash piled from wall to wall.

The woman, who lives there with two kids and 2 pets, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and animal cruelty.

