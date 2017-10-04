BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A Pembroke woman appeared in court Wednesday after a fatal crash involving a car, SUV and dump truck in Brockton resulted in the death of a police officer’s mother.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near North Quincy Street when police said an Audi traveling north struck an SUV. Police said the SUV swerved into the southbound lane, causing a dump truck to flip on its side.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the truck, carrying 22 tons of dirt, landed 6 inches from a house. Cruz added that the truck clipped the SUV, killing a woman inside.

Witnesses said the woman behind the wheel of the Audi, who was later identified as Danielle Mastro, got out of the car and walked away from the scene. Mastro was found shortly after and interviewed by police.

Mastro was arraigned on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident that caused death and driving with a suspended license. She was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Court documents indicate Mastro told officers that she was on the phone with her drug dealer when she crashed into the SUV and said she was “dope-sick.”

The victim’s name has not been released but officials said she is from Bridgewater. Chief Scott D. Benton of the Whitman Police Department said the woman was the mother of auxiliary officer Michael Combra.

“On behalf of the Whitman Police Department and the entire community of Whitman, I offer my sincere condolences to Officer Combra and his family during this extremely difficult time,” said Benton. “Earlier this evening, I notified the department about what has occurred, and I have asked the members of our department to please keep Officer Combra and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

