Woman charged with biting state trooper’s head after arrest

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a Rochester woman faces several charges after she bit a state trooper in the head.

The incident started just after midnight Saturday when troopers were screening a driver for possible drunken driving on Route 66 in Randolph. Police say 21-year-old Tristen Martonik, a passenger in the car, got out and ran down the middle of the road.

Martonik was charged with disorderly conduct and later with assault on an officer after authorities say she bit the state trooper at the Randolph Police Department.

Martonik is due in court Monday. It was unclear Sunday whether she has an attorney.

