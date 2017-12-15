Woman charged with injuring son who had 13 unnecessary surgeries, 323 medical visits

DALLAS (AP/WHDH) — A woman who records show took her 8-year-old son to Texas hospitals and pediatric centers more than 320 times has been arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 34-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright remained in Dallas County jail Wednesday on $150,000 bond after her Dec. 6 arrest.

Child Protective Services says the child was seen 323 times at hospitals and pediatric centers in Dallas and Houston and underwent 13 unnecessary, major surgeries between 2009 and 2016.

“She claimed he had issues drinking milk. I never saw those issues,” the boy’s father, Ryan Crawford, told KTVT.

CPS also found Bowen-Wright cut her son’s hair and posted pictures of him in a Make-a-Wish shirt, claiming he had cancer.

“Every single time we went to court, she would say that my son was dying the next day,” Crawford told the news outlet.

CPS removed him from Bowen-Wright’s care last month after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital where medical staff determined he didn’t have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.

“No one wanted to believe me until it was almost too late. He almost died three different times due to infections from the 13 different surgeries,” Crawford said.

Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)