PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 325-pound (150-kilogram) woman is charged with killing a 9-year-old girl by sitting on the child as punishment.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 64-year-old Veronica Green Posey was arrested and charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report identifies Posey as the girl’s cousin.

Paramedics and deputies responded to the family’s Pensacola home following a 911 call on Saturday. Posey told deputies she was sitting on Dericka Lindsay because the girl was out of control.

During the punishment, Dericka told Posey and two other adult relatives identified as her parents that she couldn’t breathe. When Posey got up, Dericka wasn’t breathing.

The parents face neglect charges.

Posey was released Monday on $125,000 bail. Escambia County jail records didn’t list an attorney.

