Brockton Police say Kirsten Smith, 54, has been charged with murdering her boyfriend, Scott Benoit, 53, in their home on Maguire Road on Friday.

Police said the man was found stabbed to death around 1:04 pm when they arrived at the scene.

Neighbors said the man moved in a few years ago and they have seen police at the home before.

Investigators recovered a knife and other evidence at the home.

Animal Control was also on the scene and took two cats from the house.

Smith is currently being held and will be arraigned on Monday in Brockton District Court.

Police say they are continuing the investigation.

