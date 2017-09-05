COHASSET, Mass. (WHDH) – A Scituate woman was charged with OUI after a crash in Cohasset.

Police say Laura Farrell, 53, was drunk when she slammed head-on into another vehicle on Route 3A on Sunday night.

Part of that drive was captured on camera by another driver.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash.

Police say Farrell was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other driver involved in the crash suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Farrell was a no show for her arraignment in Quincy on Tuesday. Her family said she missed court because she’s still in the hospital, but police say they have not seen any sign of her.

