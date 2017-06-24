BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death in their Massachusetts home.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says 53-year-old Kirsten Smith was arrested Friday on a murder charge in the death of 52-year-old Scott Benoit.

Officers had responded to a report of a stabbing at a Brockton home where authorities say Smith and Benoit lived together. Authorities say police found Benoit inside the home with a stab wound to the chest. He was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say investigators recovered a knife and other evidence at the scene.

Smith is set to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court. It couldn’t be determined Saturday if she has an attorney.

