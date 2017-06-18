Woman crashes car into police cruiser outside of house party

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Randolph Police say they were responding to a house party on Saturday night around 9pm when a woman allegedly crashed her car into a parked police cruiser.

The party was at 849 North Street and police had received several noise complaints.

While police were on scene, a Brockton woman crashed her car into a police cruiser with so much force that it launched forward into another cruiser.

Police say nobody was in either cruiser at the time of the crash.

While the driver was being examined, her boyfriend, Luis Ronald Baez, 21, of Brockton, interfered and aggressively confronted the police officers on scene.

Police say they arrested Baez and charged him with assault and hindering a firefighter.

The driver was taken to the hospital for further examination.

Baez was not in the car with his girlfriend at the time of the crash, and he was not at the party.

There were no injuries reported.

Randolph Police and Fire are continuing their investigation.

