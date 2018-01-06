Woman delivering meals to the homeless attacked with machete

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — Police say a man in Vermont has used a machete to attack a woman in her 70s as she delivered meals to a motel being used as emergency housing for the homeless.

WCAX-TV reports 32-year-old Burlington resident Abukar Ibrahim is accused of attacking the 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer who was dropping off meals at Harbor Place, which serves as a temporary emergency housing facility. The attack happened Friday in Shelburne.

The woman was sent to a hospital with multiple injuries and later released.

Police say Ibrahim barricaded himself in a room for 2½ hours after the attack before coming out. He was being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

It was unclear whether he has an attorney.

