Woman denies misleading police in disappearance case

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The ex-girlfriend of a Massachusetts man suspected of killing his wife who hasn’t been seen since March has pleaded not guilty to lying to police.

Laura Reilly was freed on $1,500 bail after her arraignment Monday on three counts of misleading police investigating the disappearance of Joanne Ringer.

Ringer has been missing since March 2 when she failed to show up for work in Easthampton. Her car was found abandoned there March 6. Her body was never found and she is presumed dead.

Ringer’s husband, Charles Reidy, is the lone suspect in her death. He died of an apparent suicide April 7 at their Clarksburg home.

Authorities say Reilly lied about her contact with Reidy after Ringer went missing.

Reilly’s attorney says she “had nothing to do with” Ringer’s disappearance.

