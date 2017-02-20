Woman dies after being dragged by car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A woman who was dragged by a car early Sunday morning near Massachusetts Ave. and Pompeii Street has died, Boston police said.

Police say the incident involved an altercation between four women in the area of Victoria Diner just before 4 a.m.

Brianna Smith, 26, of Dorchester, is accused of getting behind the wheel of a car while drunk and dragging the victim as she tried to leave the scene.

Police said 29-year-old Cusandra Webb, of Dorchester, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Police said Webb was trying to get into Smith’s vehicle when she drove off. They said the two women knew each other.

Smith has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and OUI causing serious bodily injury.

A taxi was reportedly involved in the incident. That taxi driver stayed on the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Officials are investigating the incident and are looking at surveillance cameras in the area that may help piece together what happened.

