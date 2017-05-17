Woman dies after being hit by car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a pedestrian who was struck by a car in Cambridge on Sunday has died.

Molly Doub, 31, of Cambridge, died overnight due to injuries suffered when she was struck around 5 p.m. by a BMW on Memorial Drive.

Investigators say the car, which was being driven by a 56-year-old Boston man, hit Doub as she crossed the roadway.

No criminal charges have been filed against the driver.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)