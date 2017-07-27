Woman dies, estranged husband later dies at hospital

MAIDSTONE, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont woman has died after she was found seriously injured outside her home, and her estranged husband has died after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say Molly McLain was found across the road from her Maidstone home early Thursday with serious injuries to her head and torso. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her husband, Jason McLain was found in the house. Police said he died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on Thursday morning. A neighbor said he had dropped off the couple’s two children, ages 4, and 2, and had blood on him.

Police said Jason McLain was prohibited from having any contact with his wife and that she had sole custody of the home. They said McLain was arrested last month on a domestic assault charge involving his wife.

Police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)