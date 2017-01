LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died in a crash involving a car and a dump truck in Laconia, New Hampshire.

The accident happened at the Route 107 interchange at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

Further information was not immediately available.

