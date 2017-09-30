Woman drove car into RI pub, left toddler inside as she ran to safety

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Surveillance video in Pawtucket, Rhode Island shows a woman driving into a local pub, and running to safety while a toddler was still inside the car.

The car crashed through the pub’s patio area and then right into the building.

The 32-year-old driver and the toddler were both uninjured.

Peter Bailey, a contractor that was nearby at the time of the crash, said, “I was freaking out. It was pretty… I’m still kinda…”

Bailey said he was cutting asphalt when the woman drove straight into the pub.

“I heard the accelerator going very high, and I saw the car was coming towards me pretty quick, so I jumped out of the way,” Bailey said.

The car dragged Bailey’s saw away.

The crash caused so much smoke to fill the area that one local said she thought the pub was on fire.

Witnesses said the woman drove her car across a parking lot, on the other side of a tree line and dumpster, before hitting the pub.

Surveillance shows the woman jumping out of her car after accelerating into the building, and running around in a panic.

