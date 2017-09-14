Woman drove drunk, crashed into ditch with young child in car, police say

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire, woman was arrested Wednesday on DWI charges after authorities say she was spotted driving a damaged car with a young child inside through a Walgreen’s parking lot.

Officers responded around 7:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Veterans Memorial Parkway. Police said officers found numerous pieces of a vehicle’s undercarriage, but the car was gone.

Officers were then called to the Walgreen’s parking lot on South Broadway for a report of a matching vehicle that had hit a parked car.

Police said a green Volkswagen was found with “fresh damage.” Officers spoke with Jessica Barry, 32, who allegedly admitted to officers that she had been drinking and taking medications. She was taken into custody on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

A four-year-old child was found in the car. The child was not harmed and released to a family member.

After a brief investigation, police said officers learned that Barry had struck a fire hydrant before crashing into the ditch and then driving through the Walgreen’s lot.

Barry has since been released on $2,500 bail. She is due in court on Sept. 28, where she will face aggravated DWI and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

