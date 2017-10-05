Woman finds pearl inside oyster at Charlestown dinner party

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman at a Charlestown dinner party made a dazzling discovery when she cracked open an oyster and found a pearl inside.

Audine Ike said she cracked open the oyster but when she bit into it, she found something hard. She spit it into her hand and found it was a small pearl.

Island Creek Oysters catered the dinner party. President Chris Sherman said finding a pearl in an oyster is literally a one in a million chance.

“We grow millions of oysters every year. And it’s happened before but we rarely hear about it,” said Sherman. “So you have to assume that it’s pretty darn close to one in a million.”

Ike, who moved to Boston from London, said she feels like the pearl is a special gift from her new home. She now plans on finding a way to have the pearl set into a necklace.

