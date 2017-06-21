Woman fined after dog is left in hot car in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police fined a woman after they said she left her dog in a hot car in Auburn.

Auburn Animal Control said someone called 911 after seeing the dog alone in the car parked at a shopping plaza. Animal Control said the dog, a 3-year-old shepherd mix named Chloe, was left in the backseat. While the car’s windows were cracked and there was water in the front seat, her leash was tangled in the seatbelt, leaving her unable to move.

The animal control officer said the car’s doors were unlocked, so she got Chloe out and gave her some water before putting her in an air-conditioned car and taking her to the animal shelter. Police used an infrared device on the car and said the temperature inside was 99.5 degrees in the shade and 119.5 degrees in the sun.

Forty minutes after police arrived, Chloe’s owner Nancy Willard returned to her car. She was fined $150 and later reunited with Chloe.

At her home in Spencer, Willard refused to comment about the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)