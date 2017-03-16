Woman forced into car, escapes from the trunk

A woman in Alabama made a daring escape from the trunk of a car.

That woman said she was held up at gunpoint outside her apartment.

She was then forced into the trunk of her car and driven to a gas station.

When the kidnapper started to drive away, the woman jumped out and ran into the gas station.

Police are still looking for the person responsible.

Watch the video above to see her escape.

