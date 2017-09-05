Woman found dead after apartment fire in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Firefighters on the scene of an apartment fire in Wakefield found a woman’s body inside once the flames were extinguished.

The fire broke out on Water Street at around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Crews responded to the scene and were able to knock down the fire in the second-floor structure. The unit was heavily damaged but fire officials said the rest of the building is salvageable.

The woman’s name has not been released. Officials are working to notify her family. Robert Williams, who lives nearby, said the woman was often sick and rarely left her apartment. He said he saw her taken away in ambulance a few times before.

As many as seven people lived in the building. The Red Cross is on the scene helping those who have been displaced.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire but officials said it appears to have been accidental.

