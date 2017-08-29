Woman found dead after boat accident identified

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Officials have identified a 53-year-old woman who died after the boat she was in capsized about 10 miles off the Maine coast.

Elizabeth Douglas, of Biddeford, Maine, was found Sunday by the Maine Marine Patrol.

Authorities say she was among four people on the 21-foot power boat. They were not wearing life jackets when they were thrown into the water.

The others were rescued by another boat after they spent about 30 minutes in the water. Douglas never resurfaced.

The Coast Guard says the boat capsized after it took a wave off the stern.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)