Woman found dead in Bristol home; suspect later found dead

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a woman has been found slain in her Bristol home and the suspect in the killing was later found dead in a Hartford motel.

Police responding to a Bristol home for reports on an unresponsive person at about 7 p.m. Monday found 59-year-old Gale McIntyre dead.

Her death was ruled suspicious, but the manner of her death was not disclosed.

At about 11 p.m., Hartford police responded to a city the motel where they located the dead suspect. Police say there were no signs of foul play. That person’s name was not immediately made public.

The deaths remain under investigation.

