Woman found dead in car in Chelsea; hazmat team responds

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Authorities say a hazmat team was called in after a woman was found dead inside a car in Chelsea on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded around 1:15 p.m. to Washington Street for a report of an unresponsive person and found a woman dead in a car.

A white powder was found in the car, prompting a hazmat situation, according to police.

Crews are investigating and working to determine if the powder is fentanyl.

No additional details were immediately available.

