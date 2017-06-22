Woman found dead in Malden home; man under arrest

MALDEN (WHDH) - MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Authorities say a 31-year-old woman has been found dead in her Malden home and a man who lived in the home is facing a murder charge after he was found in New Hampshire hours later.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says 32-year-old Ryan Power is schedule to be arraigned Thursday on murder and other charges in the death of Leah Penny.

The exact relationship between Power and Penny was not immediately disclosed.

The victim was found unresponsive in the Lebanon Street home around 10 a.m. Police say Power had left the home on Tuesday night after an altercation with Penny.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Seabrook, New Hampshire. It could not immediately be determined if Power had a lawyer.

Neighbors say they are on edge after Penny’s death.

“It’s frightening. It’s very shocking,” said Porziella. “Like I said it’s very quiet around here so to hear that a body was found is very scary.”

The death remains under investigation.

