Woman found dead inside her Lawrence home, boyfriend charged

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A woman has been found dead inside her home in Lawrence, and her boyfriend is in custody.

Lawrence police were called to a home in the city on Sunday for assistance. When they arrived they found 32-year-old Maria Morton dead.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office says police later arrested the woman’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Tony Ventura, of Lawrence. Ventura is accused of killing Morton. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Lawrence District Court. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Authorities have not released a cause of death.

