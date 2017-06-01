Woman found guilty in sexual assault of 3-year-old child

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A former Maine resident has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy.

Sarah Conway was convicted by an Augusta jury of gross sexual assault Wednesday. The Kennebec Journal reports Conway admitted the assault occurred but says she only did so because her former boyfriend, Stephen Smith, forced her.

Smith is in prison serving an 18-year sentence for that, among other crimes.

A jury had previously failed to reach a verdict on Conway’s guilt. District Attorney Meaghan Maloney says she is glad the case was tried a second time, and she “firmly believe(s) it was the right verdict.”

Conway has been transferred to the Kennebec County Jail, where she will be held until sentencing. She faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

