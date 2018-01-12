Woman found guilty of neglecting mother’s care

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — The daughter of a woman found on the floor of her New Hampshire mobile home in her own urine and feces has been convicted of negligent homicide, criminal neglect of an elder adult and failure to report adult abuse.

Fifty-four-year-old Katherine Saintil-Brown, of Houston, was found guilty Thursday, days after her own daughter, 34-year-old Meritel Saintil, of Baltimore, was sentenced to two to four years in prison on similar charges. Meritel Saintil was acquitted of criminal neglect.

Both were accused of leaving 75-year-old Nancy Parker on the floor of her Exeter home in 2016.

Hospital staff testified Parker was covered in dried stool and had rotting flesh on her thighs.

Saintil-Brown’s lawyer said Parker had issues with poor hygiene going back to the 1990s and refused help. Saintil testified Parker’s home remained dirty despite her efforts to clean it.

