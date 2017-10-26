Woman found living in Lowell after vanishing 42 years ago

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A New York woman who vanished 42 years ago after being dropped off at an appointment has reportedly been found living in a Massachusetts city.

Flora Stevens, who was reported missing in New York’s Sullivan County on Aug. 3, 1975, was found living with dementia at an assisted-living facility in Lowell, according to the Lowell Sun.

The newspaper reports that Stevens was 36 when she was dropped off for a doctor’s appointment by her husband at Community General Hospital in Monticello. When he returned to pick her up, she had disappeared.

Stevens’ disappearance went through several reviews over the years, but it wasn’t until recently that investigators discovered someone in Massachusetts was using her Social Security number.

On Sept. 15, New York State Police recovered skeletal remains that were thought to possibly be those of Stevens, according to the newspaper. Detectives then reopened the case in an effort to track down a living relative who could provide DNA to test for a potential match.

Detectives tracked the Social Security number to Lowell.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)