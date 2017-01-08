Woman hit and killed by car in Mission Hill

MISSION HILL (WHDH) — A woman was killed after being struck by a car in Mission Hill late Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Hillside and Sunset streets. Philip Laing was outside shoveling snow when he said he saw the victim, 22-year-old Jessica Cosman, walking with friends.

“Once I heard the bang, I turned around and I saw her two friends. I said, are you alright? And he goes, ‘My friend is under the car,'” said Laing. “I feel bad for her, I feel bad for the driver because the kid was scared. He got right out of his car and called 911.”

Katy Boyd said she heard a loud crash and she and several neighbors ran outside to see Cosman had been pinned underneath the car.

“I just heard that she was under the car so I got on the ground, started digging, called for her, there was no response,” said Boyd.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, stopped after striking Cosman and cooperated with authorities. At this point, no charges have been filed. It was not immediately clear how the crash happened, though neighbors said the street was not plowed and was icy and slushy.

Cosman, originally from North Grafton, worked at Relay Therapeutics, who released this statement:

“Jessica Cosman was a talented and dedicated young colleague with a bright future ahead of her. She was an integral part of the Relay Therapeutics team. We are stunned and devastated by her loss. Our thoughts are with Jessica’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

