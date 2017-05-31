Woman hit and killed by semi-truck on Bridge Street in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A woman was killed after witnesses said she was hit by a car and then a semi-truck in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was hit at the intersection of Bridge and French streets. Witnesses said she was crossing the street when she was hit by a car and then again by the semi-truck.

Witnesses said the woman lives only a couple of streets away from where she was killed. Her identity has not been released.

Police said the truck driver remained on the scene and no charges have been filed at this time.

