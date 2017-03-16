Woman hit by falling ice outside Boston movie theater

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman walking near the Boston Common Thursday was injured after being struck by falling ice.

Authorities said the woman was walking on Tremont Street in front of the Loews Theater when she was hit by the ice.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear if the ice fell from a building or blew off a vehicle.

People who work in the area said falling ice is a problem, especially as the sun beats down on snow-covered roofs.

