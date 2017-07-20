Woman hit by truck in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a truck in Boston.

This happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Huntington Avenue.

Police say the small box truck driver did stay on the scene.

Boston Police have since left but were seen with a number of evidence markers.

Officials say the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Brigham and Woman’s Hospital.

There was also visible damage sustained to the passenger side of the truck.

Part of Huntington Ave. had to be shut down after the incident but it has since reopened.

