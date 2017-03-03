Woman hopes to marry in dress made of Taco Bell wrappers

tb-dress

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The wedding of one woman’s dreams will take place in a Taco Bell while she’s wearing a dress made of burrito wrappers.

The winner of Taco Bell’s “Love and Tacos” contest gets an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain’s flagship restaurant. The wedding venue opens to the public later this year.

Diane Nguyen entered the contest with an Instagram picture of herself wearing a burrito-wrapper dress while holding a tray with her fiancee in front of a Taco Bell counter. She writes that Taco Bell has been there for the couple throughout the years and the couple’s love “is as cheesy as a quesadilla.”

The winning couple will be announced later this month.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus