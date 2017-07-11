Woman hospitalized after chimney collapse in North end

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday night after a chimney collapsed in the North End.

The woman was on the roof in a hammock at the time of the collapse.

One end of the hammock she was in was attached to the chimney and the chimney gave way and collapsed on top of her. She then became trapped underneath it.

Fire fighters were able to extricate her from the bricks of the chimney and get her down from the roof.

She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Boston EMS say the woman is in her 20’s.

