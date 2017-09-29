Woman hospitalized after fall from steeple at Rockport church

ROCKPORT, Mass. (WHDH) — A worker photographing a steeple restoration project at a church in Rockport was injured Friday morning after falling from a ladder.

Emergency crews responded to the First Congregational Church on School Street after learning a woman had fallen about six feet.

Firefighters extended a ladder to the roof, placed the woman on a stretcher and slowly lowered her 75 feet to the ground below.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with head and back injuries, but she is expected to be OK.

Engineering crews were high above the ground working to replace a rotted out steeple. Officials say the woman was taking pictures of the bell tower.

Th church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was struck by a cannonball during the war of 1812.

No additional details were immediately available.

