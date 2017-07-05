Woman in critical condition after pit bull attack

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 78-year-old woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after being attacked by a pit bull.

First responders were called to the woman’s New Haven home around 2 p.m. Tuesday. New Haven Fire Chief John Alston tells WVIT-TV a new tenant was introducing her two dogs to the victim in the backyard when the pit bull attacked.

Neighbors who heard screams hit the dog until it let go of the woman and later gave her first aid.

Alston says the victim’s neighbors saved her life. The pit bull has been placed under quarantine.

Police say it is unlikely they will file charges, as the dog was on private property.

