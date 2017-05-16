Woman in custody after alleged police chase in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A woman was in court Tuesday in Brockton after allegedly leading police on a chase through multiple neighborhoods.

Police said Anisha Johnson, 38, boxed a woman in her driveway with her SUV on Monday morning before punching her in the face and driving off. Hours later, she allegedly stole another driver’s wallet and drove around that car in circles before speeding away when police showed up.

Johnson allegedly led Taunton Police and State Police on a chase, where prosecutors said she struck a police cruiser twice and hit another car that was stopped in traffic. She was finally taken into custody after police said she crashed her car.

Johnson is being held without bail and was sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. If she is determined competent to stand trial, she will have a dangerousness hearing next month.

