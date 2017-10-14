Woman in Utah caught stealing from a man suffering from a seizure

Surveillance video shows a woman in Utah stealing from a man suffering from a seizure.

The victim, an EMT and former army veteran suffers from epilepsy.

He had a seizure and fell to the floor at a 7/11 convenience store.

Surveillance shows the woman going through his wallet and taking his credit cards. She then walked out of the store without calling for help.

The victim survived the seizure without serious injury. However, he said he was hurt to watch video of what happened at his most vulnerable.

Police said they are still trying to identify the woman.

