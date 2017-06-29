Woman indicted in death of infant son found

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman indicted nearly two years after her baby boy died while they were staying at a homeless shelter has been located.

Authorities say Laci Kirk, also known as Laci Brand, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for wanton or reckless endangerment of a child, but her whereabouts were unknown.

She has since been found and faces arraignment Thursday. Prosecutors did not immediately say how she was tracked down.

Her 4-month-old son, Charles Brand III, died Sept. 26, 2015 at a Lynn shelter.

Prosecutors say Kirk spent that day drinking with a friend while the infant was left largely unattended for a long period of time in a cluttered crib.

An autopsy determined he died of natural causes.

It could not be determined if Kirk has a lawyer.

