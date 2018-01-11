Woman indicted on 10 charges in connection with fatal Brockton crash

(WHDH) — A woman who police say fled the scene of a deadly crash in Brockton last year was indicted Thursday on 10 charges.

Danielle Mastro, 33, of Pembroke, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including motor vehicle homicide, OUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Mastro is accused of crashing into the back of an SUV in October, sending it into oncoming traffic. The SUV was then hit by a dump truck, which rolled over and landed just inches from a home.

The driver of the SUV died in the crash and a passenger was seriously hurt.

