Woman injured after car plunges from Texas parking garage

AUSTIN, TEXAS (WHDH) — Police have released dramatic footage out of Austin, Texas, after a car fell from a parking garage.

The security footage shows an SUV moving forward just seconds before the car plummets seven stories to the ground, narrowly missing but still damaging the other car in the area.

The fallen car, a BMW, landed on its hood and was severely damaged.

People in the area rushed to help the driver, who was reportedly injured. The extent of her injuries are not known at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)