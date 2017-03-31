Woman injured in Holyoke fire is suing after fire alarm failure

HOLYOKE, MA (WHDH) - A woman who suffered broken bones and a back injury after a fire alarm failure is now suing.

After needing surgery she is seeking restitution.

When flames broke out in Holyoke in January, she threw her 4-year-old from a fourth story window to escape the smoke.

Fire officials say a fire alarm failure caused a ten to twenty minute delay in alerting fire crews.

The woman is seeking more than $100,000.

The lawsuit also alleges the father of Serrano’s child suffered second and third degree burns from the fire.

