Woman jumps out of car trunk to escape kidnapper

CLANTON, Ala. (WHDH) — Surveillance cameras captured the moment a woman was able to pop open the trunk of a car and escape her kidnapper.

According to Autauga County deputies, 36-year-old Timothy Wyatt entered the victim’s home and began choking her and demanding money, Fox 13 reports.

Authorities said Wyatt tied the woman’s hands behind her back and forced her into a Ford Taurus. He then threatened to stab her, and after driving to a remote area, her forced her into the trunk of the car.

According to Fox 13, deputies said Wyatt drove to a gas station and got out of the car. While he went inside the store, the woman was able to pop open the trunk and find help.

Surveillance video shows the woman running into the gas station, presumably seeking help, while the man ran out, got into his car and drove off.

Wyatt was later found and arrested. He faces charges of robbery, kidnapping and domestic violence.

